Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jarryd Hayne supporter wins defamation case against Seven Network

By Miklos Bolza
Updated February 20 2024 - 12:19pm, first published 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarryd Hayne at Newcastle Courthouse in 2020. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Jarryd Hayne at Newcastle Courthouse in 2020. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

A supporter who spat towards Jarryd Hayne's rape victim will be awarded nominal defamation damages with a judge finding he engaged in "generally disgraceful behaviour" after the former NRL star was sentenced.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.