Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

NSW Waratahs cameo stokes fire in Hunter prop

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated February 20 2024 - 5:29pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Wildfires tighthead prop Bo Abra. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Hunter Wildfires tighthead prop Bo Abra. Picture by Stewart Hazell

BO Abra hoped to reignite his Super Rugby career when the prop committed for a second stint with the Hunter Wildfires in the Shute Shield.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.