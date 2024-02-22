Newcastle Herald
Your guide to what's on in Newcastle this weekend

February 22 2024 - 1:00pm
Take the kids to Speers Point Park to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru at Cinema Under The Stars.
SATURDAY

Surfest 2024 - Burton Automotive Pro Junior Birubi Beach. Also on Sunday.

