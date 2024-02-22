Your guide to what's on in Newcastle this weekend

Surfest 2024 - Burton Automotive Pro Junior Birubi Beach. Also on Sunday.
2024 NSW Women's Masters Trials - Hockey 8am to 4pm, Newcastle Hockey Centre, Broadmeadow.
East Maitland CWA Market Day 8am to 1pm, 162 George Street, East Maitland.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Come & Try Day - Netball 9.30am to 11.30am, Molly Smith Netball Courts, Belmont. Ages 6 to 18.
2024 Cessnock Show 8.30am to 9pm, Cessnock Showground.
Holmesville Community Garden Gathering 9am to noon, 18 George Street, Holmesville.
Newcastle Mosque Open Day 10am to 4pm, 6 Metcalfe Street, Wallsend.
Rainbow Storytime 11am, Newcastle Library.
Newcastle Museum Australia in Space. Potions and Pestilence.
Mulletfest 2024 Heat 3 11am to 8pm, Chelmsford Hotel, Kurri Kurri.
Lindsay Street Players Presents: The Laramie Project 2pm and 7pm, Young People's Theatre Newcastle.
Cinema Under The Stars - Lake Macquarie 5.30pm, Speers Point Park. Movie: Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG).
Hunter Valley Night Markets 5.30pm to 8pm, Qirkz in the Hunter, Abermain.
The Comedians ft Mick Molloy, Lawrence Mooney, Sam Pang, Marty Sheargold 5pm and 8pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Newcastle Comedy Showcase with Luke Heggie 7.30pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle.
Ghost Hunting 101 9.30pm, Maitland Gaol. Also on Sunday.
Dangerous Obsession 8pm, Maitland Repertory Theatre.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Islington Markets 7am to 1pm, Wickham Park.
Homemade & Handpicked Markets 9am to 1pm, 4 Paterson Street, Hinton.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Jesmond FC Car Show and Shine 8am, Heaton Park, Jesmond.
2024 Newcastle Budgerigar Club Annual Show 9.15am to noon, Wallsend Pioneer Hall, Cowper Street, Wallsend.
Come & Try Baseball 2024 9am, Miller Field, Belmont.
Dullboy's Carnival 11am to 4pm, Hillsborough Road, Warners Bay.
Renew Hunter Region Branch presents Travelling Electric 2pm, McDonald Pavilion, Maitland Showground.
Blues, BBQ & Beer Fest 2.30pm, Holmesville Hotel.
Dangerous Obsession 2pm, Maitland Repertory Theatre.
Markets on Fern 4pm to 7pm, 68 Fern Street, Islington.
A-League Men Round 18 Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur FC 5pm, McDonald Jones Stadium.
Bernie's Art Markets 5pm, Bernie's Bar, Newcastle.
Lawrence Mooney - Pigeonhole Work In Progress 5pm, Newcastle Comedy Club.
Matchbox Twenty, Goo Goo Dolls Saturday, 7pm, Newcastle Entertainment Centre.
Alex Lloyd Saturday, 8pm, The Stag and Hunter Hotel.
Art Alexakis, Brendan Brown Sunday, 6pm, King Street.
Playstate on Fern Love Letters From Home, by Ruby Rickard.
Back to Back Galleries The Nature of Art.
Leda Gallery Ethos In Red, by Xavier Lane.
Lovett Gallery More Than Sport - Culture and Connection in the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community.
Watt Space Gallery Etchings: Rembrandt's Legacy.
The Lock-Up Mnemonic Vegetables, by Charlotte Haywood. Look around (it's not all roses), by Wanjun Carpenter. Saturday, Arts in the Yard, 10am to noon.
Newcastle Printmakers Workshop Industrial, Architectural and Urban Landscapes.
Newcastle Library - Local History Lounge More Than Coal, by Bronwyn Greive.
Charlestown Square The Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Art Society Exhibition.
Museum of Art and Culture MAC yapang Art in Your Community: Nightshift, by Winnie Lynn. First Class 23. A Closer Look - Australian Society of Miniature Art. Sunday, ART SPACE free family art-making, 10am and 11am.
Multi-Arts Pavilion MAP mima Strawberry Feather Star, by Jen Denzin. Portrait as Phoenix, by Michelle Gearin. Valley of a Thousand Plants, by Joel Zika. Saturday and Sunday, Press Play! Art-making, performances and exhibitions. Details at lakemac.com.au.
SEEN@Swansea Little Horses Exhibition. Saturday, ART PLAY, 10am and 11am.
Hunter Wetlands Centre East Meets West.
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle House of Stories.
MRAG Sleep My Horse ... 5 August 1956. Touching and Turning. The Between. Myth Making.
