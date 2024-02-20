Hunter mining supporting 15,300 jobs: survey

Hunter mining supported more than 15,300 jobs in the region last financial year, an increase of more than 1,700 jobs on the previous year and the highest number since 2012.
The figures, taken from the NSW Minerals Council's latest Member Expenditure Survey, highlight the industry's ongoing economic contribution to the region's economy.
The companies also injected $8.2 billion into the Hunter economy in the last financial year - an increase of nearly $2 billion on the previous year.
It was the fourth year in a row that direct mining spending in the Hunter has been over $6 billion.
"Mining companies in the Hunter are spending at record levels, while also supporting a record number of Hunter jobs, highlighting the importance of mining for local mining communities and the region's economy," NSW Minerals Council chief executive Stephen Galilee said.
"These record results are a timely reminder of the need for policies that support a strong mining sector for the future of the Hunter."
The $8.2 billion of direct mining spending in the Hunter last financial year included almost $1.9 billion on wages and salaries, and $6.3 billion for goods and services purchased from over 2,700 mining supplier businesses across the Hunter region.
An analysis of these results found the $8.2 billion of direct spending of the 28 participating mining companies in the last financial year contributed 25 per cent of the gross regional product of the Hunter region's economy during this period.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.