Property Council says Premier Hotel knock-back sends wrong message

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
February 20 2024 - 7:00pm
The proposed Premier Hotel redevelopment at the Nineways at Broadmeadow. Inset, a historic shot of the Premier.
The Property Council has criticised planning authorities for knocking back a nine-storey apartment building close to Broadmeadow train station, saying it sends the wrong message to developers in the middle of a housing crisis.

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

