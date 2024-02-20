Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Stadium boss confident Newcastle will continue surfing concert wave

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated February 20 2024 - 5:10pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
McDonald Jones Stadium venues manager Dean Mantle and Hunter Children's Research Foundation chair Janelle Shakespeare with the signed Pink surfboard. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
McDonald Jones Stadium venues manager Dean Mantle and Hunter Children's Research Foundation chair Janelle Shakespeare with the signed Pink surfboard. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

MCDONALD Jones Stadium venue manager Dean Mantle is confident another major event will be held in Newcastle later in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.