Jets defender signs new deal, vows to repay faith

JETS coach Rob Stanton showed a lot of faith when he plucked Nathan Grimaldi from the NSW NPL and gave him a shot at the A-League.
Now it is payback time.
Grimaldi, who is on a scholarship, signed an upgraded, two-year contract extension on Tuesday.
"It's very exciting," Grimaldi told the Newcastle Herald. "At a lot of A-League clubs, it is hard for younger players to break into the squad. With Rob, he puts a lot of trust in youth.
"When I moved up here, I was very grateful for the opportunity. I want to repay that."
Grimaldi, a 191cm centreback, came through the Sydney FC academy and played for the youth team in the 2022 NSW NPL.
"Rob was an assistant coach at Sydney FC, and I was training up with the senior squad for a couple of months. That was an icebreaker," Grimaldi said.
"The youth team had a pretty successful season. At the end, there were no opportunities for me in the A-League. I went back to NPL with Sutherland but when I had to step up [to the A-League], I was more comfortable for that experience."
Grimaldi, after a successful trial in the preseason, made his A-League debut off the bench against Sydney FC in round 13 and has started the past five games.
"I didn't play in the first 12 rounds," the 22-year-old said. "After my debut, we had a three-day turnaround. There have been lots of short weeks since. It can be taxing, physically and mentally. It has been a steep curve but I'm loving it.
"I am learning a lot of lessons on the field and off the field. Moving out of home for the first time and being independent. Being in a professional team environment.
"I like to write goals and tick them off. I want to keep playing my best footy and impressing the coaching staff and fans. Continue to play strong and help the team get wins."
The Jets take on Macarthur at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday and are desperate for three points to kick start their finals push.
After performing well but only yielding two points against high-flyers Wellington (2-1 loss), Melbourne Victory (1-all) and Western Sydney (3-all), the Jets surrendered 2-0 to strugglers Western United.
They sit in 11th spot on 18 points, seven points adrift of sixth-placed Wanderers, who have played a game less.
"We know we have been playing good football, it is just the results that have been lacking," Grimaldi said. "It is time to start turning good performances into wins. It is all well and good playing good football, but at the end of the day our job is to win and be successful."
Macarthur are third on 28 points but are coming off a 2-1 loss to Wellington, which halted a seven-game unbeaten run that started with a 1-all draw against the Jets in round 10.
