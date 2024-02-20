Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Jets defender signs new deal, vows to repay faith

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated February 20 2024 - 6:49pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets centreback Nathan Grimald has signed a two-year extension. Picture by Marina Neil
Jets centreback Nathan Grimald has signed a two-year extension. Picture by Marina Neil

When I moved up here, I was very grateful for the opportunity. I want to repay that.

- Nathan Grimaldi

JETS coach Rob Stanton showed a lot of faith when he plucked Nathan Grimaldi from the NSW NPL and gave him a shot at the A-League.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.