Laser eye surgery: What to expect before, during, and after

Laser eye surgery can deliver life-changing vision correction results. Picture Shutterstock

Have you ever rolled out of bed and blindly fumbled around for your glasses? Or squinted desperately at a menu only to give up and ask your dining companion to read it aloud? If poor vision has you relying heavily on eyewear or contacts just to navigate daily, laser eye surgery may promise the clarity and convenience you've been missing.

Recent advancements make procedures like LASIK (Laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis) safer and more successful than ever for correcting nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. Still, the thought of laser beams reshaping your corneas can be daunting.

What exactly should you expect before, during, and after the surgery? Understanding the full process will help ease anxiety so you can focus on the possibilities-ditching those cumbersome glasses for good or tossing out solution kits and swimming on vacation.

With some preparation and patience through recovery, laser eye surgery can be a life-changing and relatively smooth process.

Choosing a surgeon

Choosing an experienced surgeon specialising in your particular correction is imperative. Vet several accredited surgeons through consultations before deciding.

Schedule consultations to get exam results, discuss procedures and options in-depth, ask questions, and gauge your comfort level. Trust your gut in choosing a surgeon you connect well with.

Pre-surgery preparations

Once you've selected your surgeon, they'll likely give you a pre-op checklist. This often entails:

Obtaining medical clearance

Your ophthalmologist must deem your eyes and health suitable. You may need other exams from your GP or specialists regarding conditions that can interfere with healing or vision, like autoimmune disorders, dry eye, corneal issues, and more.

Discontinuing contact lens wear

You must stop wearing soft contacts up to three weeks pre-op or rigid gas permeables up to 3-6 weeks prior. This assures your cornea reverts to its natural shape for accurate corrections.

Arranging transportation

You cannot drive yourself home post-surgery, so ensure you have reliable transportation set up beforehand. Most clinics do not allow you to take public transit, rideshares, bikes, etc. due to infection risks.

Fasting

You'll be instructed not to eat or drink anything 6-12 hours pre-op, depending on your surgery time. This reduces risks if you become nauseated while under anaesthesia. You may take small sips of water for medications if approved by your surgeon.

What to expect on surgery day

Here's how your procedure will likely go:

Check-in and prep

The clinic will verify your information, take vitals, administer numbing and anti-anxiety eyedrops, go over post-op instructions, and answer the last questions. You may change into a gown.

Meeting the surgical team

Your ophthalmologist will introduce themselves, double-check your treatment plan and eye measurements, mark your corneas if needed, and prepare equipment. You can query anything before starting.

Anaesthesia

You'll receive a local anaesthetic like lidocaine. If you're having a long procedure, you may get moderate IV sedation. Many patients fall asleep. Don't hesitate to request more numbing if discomfort arises once underway.

The surgery

The length depends on your correction but often ranges from 15-30 minutes. One eye is done at a time.

You'll be instructed to focus on a light while the laser reshapes your cornea. The laser feels like a gentle pressure. The speculum holding your eye open may be the most irritating part.

Going home

You cannot drive post-surgery, so your transportation will pick you up once cleared by staff - usually within an hour. You'll likely wear dark sunglasses outside due to light sensitivity. Have help navigating if vision clarity is reduced.

Recovery timeline and tips

Healing progresses quickly but requires diligence. Here is what to expect and ease symptoms.

Day of surgery

Keep resting with your eyes closed as much as possible once home. Use cooled gauze pads to reduce inflammation. Take prescribed pain medication as needed. Wear the eye shields nightly as directed.

First week

You may return to sedentary work but avoid screens. Vision will be hazy but will improve dramatically by around day five. Use preservative-free drops frequently to prevent infection and lubricate. Wear sunglasses outside. Avoid rubbing your eyes and strenuous activity.

Second week

Vision should stabilise significantly, but fluctuations still occur. Most patients can drive and return to normal routines, slowly reintroducing screens. Avoid swimming and dusty conditions. You may resume light workouts.

First month

The one-month mark is when maximum sharpness sets in for most patients. However, you'll still notice slight improvements over three months as your eyes fully calibrate. See your ophthalmologist for the one-month follow-up.

The next year

For the first year, use lubricating eyedrops regularly, wear UV-blocking sunglasses outdoors, and avoid rubbing your eyes. Get annual checkups to ensure stability. Enhance outcomes by maintaining a healthy diet, staying hydrated, avoiding smoking, and keeping stress low.

Final thoughts

Laser eye surgery delivers life-changing vision correction results for most patients.

To make the process as successful and stress free as possible you should thoroughly research procedures like LASIK, vet accomplished surgeons, and commit to proper aftercare. Soon, you'll be seeing clearly and freely, achieving new feats, and gaining confidence to live vigorously.