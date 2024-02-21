Newcastle Herald
'So many heartbreaking stories': why expert says flood cover's worth it

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
February 21 2024 - 7:00pm
Peak flood depth and elevation around Styx Creek from the Newcastle council 2023 flood study. Picture by Realm
Financial rights expert Julia Davis says Newcastle residents who live in a flood zone should take out flood insurance, even though shopping around for the best deal is "difficult" and "frustrating".

