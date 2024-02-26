'Oasis in the valley': $17m accommodation expansion for winery

A Hunter Valley winery has revealed plans for a $17.4-million expansion that will tap into the vineyard region's growing wedding and accommodation market.
Sobels Wines, know for its unique "tree house" cellar door, has lodged a development application with Cessnock council for 24 units across eight accommodation buildings, along with a 800-square-metre pavilion that will feature a new cellar door, restaurant and function centre.
"This space will be used for events and functions, as a restaurant and cafe, and for holding wine tastings and other cellar door events," planning documents state.
Each accommodation block contains three units - two two-bedroom villas over two levels and one single-bedroom villa on the ground floor - with a maximum capacity of 80 people.
The project will also include extensive landscaping, with multiple dams and nature walks "with integrated nature play elements" connecting the conference venue with the accommodation terraces.
"Sobels will become an oasis in the valley, an award-winning attraction and example for surrounding farms and the country," planning documents state.
The pavilion will have an open-plan space, with a bar area that can be accessed from both wings.
"The eastern wing will contain the proposed function centre space, the main event space for hosting events such as weddings or seminars," planning documents state.
The developer originally proposed 34 units over 12 buildings.
However, the plans were reduced following feedback from Cessnock council, which said the density of the tourist accommodation would be non-compliant and not supported.
The development will include up to 100 car parks. Cessnock council's engineer noted the function centre was likely to trigger upgrade to the intersection of Halls Road and Broke Road.
But a traffic report submitted with the development application found the project would only generate between 10 and 20 additional vehicle trips per hour during peak times.
