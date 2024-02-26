Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

'Oasis in the valley': $17m accommodation expansion for winery

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated February 27 2024 - 9:05am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sobels has been planning the expansion for some time.
Sobels has been planning the expansion for some time.

A Hunter Valley winery has revealed plans for a $17.4-million expansion that will tap into the vineyard region's growing wedding and accommodation market.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.