Sale of waterfront home at Fishing Point tops suburb record by $724k

209 Fishing Point Road in Fishing Point has sold for a record-breaking $3.224 million with Mark Campbell at LJ Hooker Lake Macquarie. Picture supplied

A WATERFRONT property in Fishing Point has delivered a record-breaking sale price after two buyers went head-to-head to secure the home.



The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house on 1669 square metres at 209 Fishing Point Road sold for $3.224 million to a buyer from Sydney.



The waterfront property occupies a 1669 square metre block. Picture supplied

Mark Campbell and Lachlan Porter at LJ Hooker Lake Macquarie oversaw the sale which smashed Fishing Point's suburb record by $724,000.

The previous record for a residential property in the suburb was set in May 2021 when a five-bedroom waterfront home on 1126 square metres at 8 Cabarita Lane sold for $2.5 million.

The view across Lake Macquaire from the balcony. Picture supplied

The property was scheduled to go to auction earlier this month.

"We didn't quite get the numbers at auction and that might have been reflective of it being early February and the end of the holidays," Mr Campbell said.

"In the following two weeks, we ended up with three buyers very keen and two buyers who ended up competing quite heavily."

The open-plan living room leads out to the balcony. Picture supplied

The property was purchased by a couple from Sydney who managed to seal the deal "only by a smidge" after going up against a buyer from the Newcastle area.

Mr Campbell said the $3.224 million result was "not too far off" their expectations.

The open-plan living, kitchen and dining area. Picture supplied

"There hadn't been a property in Fishing Point of that calibre come to market in quite some time," he said.

"With that being said, the last high quality property that sold only achieved $2.5 million so we knew we were aiming for well over where anything had finished before, but I also think that is reflective of what a property like that is worth out there now.

The large home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Picture supplied

"It's great because it does set a new benchmark for what is achievable for owners on Fishing Point."

The median house price in Fishing Point is $924,000, according to CoreLogic.

The three-level home had multiple living areas and a large open-plan living, dining and kitchen area.

The master bedroom on the top floor. Picture supplied

A top floor retreat included the master bedroom, an ensuite, walk-in robe, living area and two balconies.

The property also had a private jetty and DA approval for a slipway.

The property has a private jetty. Picture supplied

Mr Campbell said Lake Macquarie was drawing a mix of buyers, including a large proportion of baby boomers.

"Whether it be empty nesters or retirees or people coming into retirement locally who are looking for those lifestyle properties," he said.

"We are finding that they are still performing really well."



The view from the balcony. Picture supplied

The agent said the buyers planned to relocate permanently to Fishing Point and chose to live on the western side of Lake Macquarie due to its close proximity to the freeway.



The home drew around 120 enquiries and 40 groups to open house inspections throughout the campaign.



