Knights recruit won't pay Pryce for versatility

NEITHER player nor coach know exactly how Will Pryce might fit into Newcastle's side, but if the Englishman's performance in Saturday's trial is anything to go by he is going to be hard to leave out.
A versatile back who has played 45 Super League games, Pryce wasted little time showing what he could do in his first appearance in Australia, scoring a breakaway try in the 57th minute of Newcastle's 44-18 win over Cronulla at Gosford.
The 21-year-old, who has linked with Newcastle for the next two seasons, came on at half-time and played fullback and five-eighth across a 40-minute spell.
The 183cm, 92kg Bradford product displayed all of his attributes, including goal-kicking, in a crafty first-up display. But where Pryce might slot into Newcastle's line-up remains to be seen.
With the back-line all but locked in, and strong competition for starting positions in the halves and at hooker, the bench utility role is also likely to be a tough spot to secure.
"I'm not sure. I've not really looked that far ahead," Pryce told the Newcastle Herald.
"We've come round to the trials now, and that's been my main focus; training well and showing the coaches to put a bit of trust in me to play in these trials.
"Just looking forward to round one, if I'm in that squad or I'm not, that's completely up to the coach and I respect that decision.
"I'm just trying to work hard and see where I fit in."
Knights coach Adam O'Brien said shortly before Pryce's arrival last year that he didn't want to "pigeonhole" the former Huddersfield player into a position before getting a good look at him during the pre-season.
After a summer of training and the first trial, O'Brien said that picture was yet to become any clearer.
"Nah not yet, I'm just watching him train," O'Brien said. "I don't want to over-coach Will. He has got X-factor in him and I don't want to coach that out of him. The NRL is a little bit different to Super League.
"If I control him too much about completions and all that, we won't see the best version of him. So I'll play the long game with him".
Pryce may have to bide his time to play NRL, but he was pleased to finally have a run.
The son of English great Leon Pryce, who made close to 500 top-flight appearances, he said it was a new experience playing in the 31-degree heat, likening it only to the south of France.
"I've played against Catalans Dragons a couple of times, and it's been similar, but that was the warmest I've probably ever played in," he said.
"I could definitely feel it towards the back end of the game, I was blowing. But it's just nice to get some minutes under the belt."
Pryce, who admitted to some mid-game jitters before coming on, was named on an extended bench for the side's second trial against Melbourne in Fiji at 1.45pm (AEDT) on Saturday.
"Just really nervous to get out there, to be honest," he said.
"It's a new country, a new competition and new players to players to play with and against.
"Not playing in the first 40, I had a few nerves and just wanted to get on.
"Once I got on, it was nice to be my hands on the ball and get involved.
"I'll look to do that as much as I can.
"It was nice to get a first-out with the boys, and a first-out in Australia, and pull on the colours for the first time.
"I'm happy after that."
