'One-of-a-kind' cafe overlooking Civic Park in revamped art gallery

A "one-of-a-kind" cafe will be created in the re-imagined Newcastle Art Gallery, and Newcastle council is looking for someone to run it.
Commercial Collective is inviting expressions of interest on behalf of City of Newcastle for the space, which will sit on the corner of Darby and Laman streets and feature floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Civic Park.
The Commercial Collective advertisement says the future eatery has approval to operate from 6am to 10pm and has enough indoor space for 100 people, as well as a fully covered terrace, kitchen, waste room, cleaners' room and dry/cold storage.
"The café/restaurant should deliver a unique, top-tier dining experience that capitalises on the connection between the art gallery and the restaurant by embracing opportunities to create menus that promote the gallery's activities and programming themes," the advertisement says.
The expansion will more than double the gallery's size and is due for completion by the end of 2024.
Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the expression of interest was an important step towards creating a unique and high-quality destination for the Newcastle community and visitors.
"In conjunction with the expanded exhibition space, the project will deliver, for the first time in the gallery's history, a permanent cafe that will complement and enhance the experience for visitors of this landmark cultural facilities, while also creating a hospitality destination in its own right," she said.
More information about the Expression of Interest is available via Commercial Collective.
