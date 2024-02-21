Time to step up: Jets young brigade ditch L-Plates and excuses in pursuit of A-League finals

INEXPERIENCE is no longer an excuse for the Newcastle Jets young brigade.
The Jets, with an average age of 23, boast the youngest squad in the A-League.
Coach Rob Stanton has continued to back youth, believing the energy they bring is worth the odd mistake due to inexperience.
The Jets have dropped eight points from winnable positions this season due largely to their inability to close out and manage games.
"You have to accept with young players, they are going to make mistakes," Stanton has said more than once.
Brandon O'Neill, at 29, was the veteran in the 2-0 loss to Western United last round. Keeper Ryan Scott was the only other player above 25. Western had four players over 30.
However, two of the Jets young charges, Lucas Mauragis and Clayton Taylor, believe it's time to ditch the L-Plates.
"Being young is not an excuse," Mauragis said. "There are a lot of us who are a young age but we are experienced in terms of appearances and time on the pitch."
Mauragis is 23 and has 63 A-League appearances. Tom Aquilina (75 games) and Kosta Grozos (69) are the same age. Dane Ingham is 24 and has notched 114 games.
"There are things that have happened, where we have lost points. We should have learnt from that," Mauragis said. "Every week is something different. You can take that as a positive. We are not letting the same mistakes happen again."
Taylor, a 19-year-old in his first season, agreed that it was time for the young players to step up.
"It is good to have a coach who backs you and believes in you," he said. "It is also on us to make sure we are performing and getting results.
"He is not the one out there playing. It is on us.
"The foundation that he has built and the way we play has been great. We have been a bit unlucky with some results.
"A few weeks back, we identified that we were falling short after half-time. We were conceding goals and losing the lead. We have addressed that pretty well. Our second halves have improved.
"I don't think we are that far out of contention."
The Jets sit in 11th spot on 18 points, seven points outside the six with nine games remaining.
They take on third-placed Macarthur at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
The Jets gave up a 90th-minute penalty to draw 1-all with the Bulls in round 11 at Campbelltown Stadium.
Taylor had put the visitors ahead in the ninth minute.
"We dominated and really should have come away with three points," Mauragis said. "That does breed confidence for this weekend. We need to play in a similar way and not make those mistakes."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.