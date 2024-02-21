Hunter teen arrested in child abuse material sting

A TEENAGER has been accused of transmitting child abuse material on social media after he was arrested in the Hunter.
Specialist Child Protection Unit police and Sydney-based officers launched an investigation into the circulation of child abuse material in October, after they discovered concerning content on electrical devices at a Rockdale address.
Extensive investigations across four months led detectives to a 19-year-old man at a home on Osborn Avenue in Muswellbrook at about 9.40am on Tuesday, February 20.
Police from the St George command, backed by Hunter Valley officers and the Digital Forensic Unit, arrested the teenager.
Officers seized mobile phones and three computers at the scene, a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The 19-year-old was taken to Muswellbrook Police Station and charged with two counts of using a carriage service to transmit, publish or promote child abuse material.
Police granted the man conditional bail but he has been ordered to front Muswellbrook Local Court next week.
