Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hunter teen arrested in child abuse material sting

Updated February 21 2024 - 11:41am, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A TEENAGER has been accused of transmitting child abuse material on social media after he was arrested in the Hunter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.