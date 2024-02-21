Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Singleton Council calls on Premier to end "unrelenting" cost-shifting

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
February 21 2024 - 12:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Singleton mayor Sue Moore. Picture supplied
Singleton mayor Sue Moore. Picture supplied

SINGLETON mayor Su Moore has called on NSW Premier Chris Minns to reverse what she describes as the "unrelenting growth of cost shifting" to local government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.