Belmont all-rounder Adrian Isherwood holds dual top-10 spots

BELMONT all-rounder Adrian Isherwood finds himself inside the top 10 for both disciplines with a couple of rounds remaining in Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition.
Isherwood, playing the first of two contracted seasons at Belmont and fresh from Newcastle and NSW Country representative debuts, has claimed 26 wickets and scored 352 runs so far in 2023-2024.
The left-arm orthodox spinner rocketed up alongside this summer's top wicket takers by producing match figures of 12-82 in Belmont's most recent outright victory.
Returns of 6-52 and 6-30 against Toronto at Ron Hill Oval earlier this month now puts Isherwood next to the likes of Joseph Everett (Waratah-Mayfield), Griffin Lea (Cardiff-Boolaroo) and Jacob Page (Wallsend).
Averages of the four joint leaders, with 26 scalps each, range from 14.15 to 18.65.
Stockton duo Josh McTaggart (24 at 7.96) and Nick Foster (22 at 12.32) sit either side of City's Callan Fowler (23) in terms of wickets.
City import Danial Ibrahim, who hails from English county team Sussex, looms large with 18 wickets at 10.06 apeice from just three appearances.
Batting wise, Isherwood ranks ninth overall having posted three half-centuries for Belmont during the current campaign.
Wallsend have three entries in the top 10 - Jacob Montgomery (503, first), Nathan Price (443, third) and Callum Gabriel (341, 10th).
City skipper Oli Carter (497) is second. University's Simon Norvill (406), Merewether's Josh Geary (386) and Stockton's Logan Weston (384) also make the list.
Statistics from the Tom Locker Cup final, featuring one-day champions City and Wallsend, and the stand-alone T20 Summer Bash don't count.
Round 12 continues on Saturday with wet weather seeing only one game get underway last weekend.
