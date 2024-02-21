Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Hungry for more: fast food chain plots a return to city's west

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated February 21 2024 - 4:25pm, first published 1:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A DA has been lodged for a Hungry Jacks in Wallsend.
A DA has been lodged for a Hungry Jacks in Wallsend.

Hungry Jacks could soon be returning to Newcastle's western suburbs a development application lodged for a vacant site in Wallsend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.