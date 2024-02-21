Free care for vulnerable pet-owners in Hamilton South

Dogs and cats filled the grounds of Hamilton South Community Centre this morning as RSPCA NSW offered free healthcare.
Free vaccines, behavioural training, pet food by Petbarn Foundation and Animal Rescue Cooperative, and City of Newcastle registration advice were on offer at the first RSPCA-run Community Healthy Pet Day.
Funded by a $50,000 investment from the Greater Charitable Foundation, volunteers and workers provided services to marginalised and disadvantaged community members.
Pet-owners, Kristy Mills and Alanna Harris saw the event advertised on Facebook and immediately booked their dog and two cats in.
As big animal lovers, they said the day has really helped their family and the whole community.
"Our animals bring our family together, and make us happier," Ms Mills said.
Their pets received vital care such as vaccinations, de-worming and flea treatments.
"A lot of people can't afford vaccinations or they're not mobile, so this has been invaluable to all generations," Ms Harris said.
Their family appreciated that all services were accessible in one place instead of running around to the vet or the council separately.
"It means a lot to get help for your animals, it helps us financially especially having school aged children," Ms Mills said.
They said they would love to see this event run again later in the year.
RSPCA Outreach programs senior manager, Dr Ann-Margret Withers said they worked with local community groups to get the word out and were mostly full for the day.
She said people care for their pets but financial, transport issues and lack of understanding can get in the way.
"We are trying to remove all those barriers so that they can get the care and their animals can get the care they need," Ms Withers said.
"Healthy pets, healthy community," she said.
A veterinarian by trade, Ms Withers has worked in community outreach for over 20 years and she said prevention is vital to healthy pets.
"We want to try and assist people before animals either get surrendered and end up in our shelter or unfortunately come to the attention of our inspectors," she said.
Cat owner, Mel Cutmore, brought her young kitten Miss Cat for a health check including desexing and microchipping.
"Today was fantastic, there is no way I could have got this done for my cat," Ms Cutmore said.
"It is very hard without the money and this is a free service for us all," she said.
Volunteer veterinarian, Dr Joyce Lai loved being able to help people and their pups and cats.
"It's very rewarding," she said.
Greater Charitable Foundation CEO, Anne Long, said she was excited to provide support to RSPCA.
"It's such a beautiful organisation that is doing such important work with vulnerable communities," Ms Long said.
She said the cost of living crisis and increasing vet expenses can make it difficult for pet owners.
According to the Australian Veterinary Association, dog owners could spend more than $25,000 per animal on average over the dog's lifespan.
"You want people to be able to keep their pets because pets can be really important to people's mental health and wellbeing," Ms Long said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.