Five-car crash causes traffic gridlock at Hexham

ONE person has been taken to hospital and traffic was banked up at Hexham after a five-car pile-up on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Maitland Road, near the Pacific Highway, at about 3pm after reports of a crash involving five vehicles.
Traffic was affected in both directions while paramedics assessed three patients and the crash scene was cleared.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson confirmed one person had been taken to Maitland hospital for further treatment for minor injuries they suffered in the collision.
Traffic was heavy in the area and motorists were advised to expect delays, after one northbound lane and one southbound lane were closed due to the crash.
The emergency response had wrapped up by about 4pm but the gridlock was expected to take more time to clear.
Live Traffic NSW updates showed northbound traffic was backed up along Maitland Road to Sandgate.
Meanwhile, travellers on the Central Coast Highway were urged to be cautious in heavy eastbound traffic due to a car breakdown at Kangoo Road at about 4pm on Wednesday, February 21.
