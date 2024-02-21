7 ways to find out if your partner is using dating sites

Discovering your partner is using dating apps in Australia can create unsettling feelings. However, if you're facing doubts about your partner's online activities and seek clarity, several strategies can help you ascertain their digital footprint. If you suspect yourself to be in this position, approaching your concerns with discrete and effective methods can bring peace of mind or confirm suspicions. Here are some actionable ways to find out the truth.

1 Have an open and honest conversation

If you suspect your partner might be using dating sites and you want to address your concerns, communication is the key. It's essential to approach the topic head-on but with sensitivity.

Prepare Yourself : Before you initiate the conversation, know what you want to say and how you wish to express it. You must be clear about your feelings and why this is important to you.

Choose the Right Moment : Find a time when you and your partner are not already stressed or distracted. Your conversation deserves attention and calm.

Express Your Feelings : Use "I" statements to express how you feel. For example, "I feel anxious when I think about the possibility of you using dating sites."

Listen Actively : After you have spoken, give your partner a chance to explain. It's important to listen without interruption or jumping to conclusions.

Avoid Accusations : Approaching the conversation with accusations can make your partner defensive. Aim to keep the dialogue open and non-confrontational.

Seek Understanding: This is about gaining clarity in your relationship and not necessarily assigning blame.

2 Observe their behaviour

One of the easiest ways to get subtle clues is to pay close attention to your partner's habits, as changes in behaviour can be a subtle indicator they might be using dating sites. Here are three behavioural clues you can keep an eye out for:

If your partner is suddenly more secretive with their devices, it might be a sign they are visiting dating sites.

Take note if there's a significant uptick in the amount of time they spend online, especially if it is at odd hours.

Unusual requests for space or privacy, especially around digital devices, could be a red flag.

3 Check their devices

One method to determine if your husband/boyfriend or wife/girlfriend is using dating sites involves checking their personal devices, though it's important to respect their privacy and obtain permission first. Start by examining their browser history for any visits to well-known dating platforms such as Tinder, eHarmony, or Bumble. Please note that if you're checking someone's devices without their consent, it could be considered an invasion of privacy and trust.

4 Monitor their social media

Monitoring your partner's social media activity to identify changes in usage patterns as alluded to above. These include frequent late-night scrolling which could signify further investigation is warranted. Additionally, scrutinising their list of newly added friends or followers for accounts lacking mutual connections, with few posts, or exhibiting recently created profiles, may offer insights into their online interactions.

You could also have a look at the type of content they engage with, observing who tags or mentions them, and considering any recent adjustments to privacy settings can provide valuable context, although it's essential to avoid hasty conclusions as each indicator only offers potential clues rather than definitive proof of dating site activity.

5 Use online tools

Various online tools can assist in finding out if your partner is using dating sites. These tools scan through common platforms and may reveal your partner's online presence on these services. Here are some methods you can try:

Perform a Reverse Search. Try out services such as Try out services such as CheaterBuster (formerly SwipeBuster) or Couples Tracker which provide a facility to input names or email addresses. The tool searches across multiple dating apps and websites to locate any profiles linked to the input details.

Create a Pseudo Account. You can set up a dummy profile with a neutral or fake name on dating sites. Use this profile to search manually for your partner's potential profile by guessing likely usernames or scouring the user base for a familiar face. Just be mindful that you will need to use a free dating site as most will get you to sign up for a paid plan to access most features such as full search result listings.

6 Trust your instincts

Sometimes, you might have a hunch that something isn't quite right in your relationship. Your instincts are shaped by subtle cues and patterns that you may not consciously recognise, or a change in behaviours that we mentioned above. While these indicators could have explanations unrelated to dating site activity, they underscore the importance of honest dialogue between partners. If your gut feeling persists, consider talking directly with your partner about your concerns. This approach can sometimes be more challenging but often leads to understanding the real situation.

7 Seek professional help