Break-and-enter accused granted bail after five months behind bars

A MAN accused of several break and enters across the Hunter has been granted bail and had a spate of charges against him dropped.
Terrence Joseph Bardini, 38, made a successful bid for bail at Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday after spending five months and 21 days remanded behind bars.
Bail was granted despite concerns from the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) about the "unacceptable risk" of reoffending they claimed Bardini posed, his non-compliance with court orders and his criminal history.
The court heard Bardini had previously been homeless around Cessnock, but would live at Carrington while on conditional bail.
Bardini was arrested after an investigation into several break and enters across the Hunter region in a three-month period.
In July 2023, Port Stephens-Hunter Police District's Property and Drug Crime Team established Strike Force Cared to investigate break and enters reported at supermarkets across the region, which police believe are linked.
Officers were called to a hardware store at Vincent Street, Cessnock on August 31, 2023 on reports a man was allegedly attempting to shoplift.
Police arrested Bardini at the scene before he was taken to Cessnock Police Station and charged.
On Wednesday, the prosecution dropped 14 charges against Bardini, he now faces four charges of break and enter and steal with a value less than $60,000 and one larceny charge. He is yet to enter pleas.
Magistrate Caleb Franklin said he felt the prosecution's concerns could be mitigated, and granted bail with a number of conditions.
Bardini will have to report to police in Newcastle daily, has a curfew between 8pm and 8am, is not to drink alcohol or take drugs except those prescribed by a doctor and to be on good behaviour.
His matter will return Cessnock Local Court in March.
