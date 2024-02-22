Cocaine dealer talked about becoming a millionaire, the police were listening

HE talked about his drug supply network and the profits he was making.
Discussed his fears of being arrested and chatted about his plan to become a millionaire by the end of the year and then cut ties with the drug world.
He didn't know it, but the police were intercepting his calls and could hear every word.
And a few months later, before he could cash out, Cameron Fox was arrested by police at gunpoint at Toronto and found with 2.5 kilograms of cocaine.
And while his up-line supplier, Sean Roe, was jetting off to Europe for a "lavish" holiday, Fox was spending his first nights behind bars.
Fox appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, three counts of supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Fox, now 29, of Toronto, was a mid-level cocaine dealer with a network of customers across Newcastle and would source his drugs from Roe in quantities of between 280 grams to 560 grams at a time, the court has heard.
A number of those transactions were supplied to Fox, who then disseminated the drug in smaller quantities to his network of buyers.
Police formed Strike Force Dernancourt in May, 2022 to investigate the supply of cocaine in Newcastle and quickly focused on Roe and Fox.
They were intercepting Fox's calls and listened as he discussed his drug supply network, the profits he was making, his fears of being arrested and how his intention was to become a millionaire by January 2023 and then he would "cut ties".
And using the intercepts, police were able to listen as Fox supplied his network from April 7 until his arrest on August 4, 2022.
It was earlier that day that Fox had organised Roe to supply him with a larger quantity of cocaine than his usual order.
Roe was about to jet off overseas and Fox wanted to make sure he had enough cocaine to keep his network happy until his supplier got back and so Roe handed over 1.6 kilograms of cocaine that the pair then mixed with caffeine bulking agent to turn into 2.5 kilograms.
On the drive home, the listening device picked up Fox making several calls to associates.
"In those phone calls he disclosed that he was nervous due to the amount of cocaine he had in his vehicle and lucky he went to see Roe before he left for Europe," police said in court documents.
At 4.50pm, police stopped the new Ford Ranger Fox had purchased with the proceeds of his drug business at Toronto.
But as police approached, Fox's car continued to move slowly towards them. It wasn't until police pulled out their guns that Fox stopped and put his hands up.
He was arrested and police found the drugs as well as cash and weapons.
Fox will next appear in Newcastle District Court next month to get a sentence date.
