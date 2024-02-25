Hunter should embrace its natural assets and thrive

We jumped in the car next morning after a late breakfast - fortunately there was no other option - and headed to Haro, the capital of this part (la alta, the top bit) of La Rioja. Haro is the centre of the La Rioja wine industry, the home of over 500 wineries, las bodegas, as they say. Celebrated are seven of the oldest and finest wineries of La Rioja. They are assigned exquisite sites at the Barrio Estacion, in the heart of this warm town, a short stroll from the bars and restaurants clustered in its old core.