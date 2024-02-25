Hunter should embrace its natural assets and thrive

We have been in Madrid in Spain visiting our son and his growing family. A side trip took us north to the city of Burgos, in the autonomous region of Castile and Leon. Then we headed east across the mountains into La Rioja, the region of seven rivers, one of the world's most famous wine and food destinations.
Our first stop was Ezcaray, an old industrial town with a lingering presence of fine wool textiling and wooden furniture manufacturing. Ezcaray pushes against the world-wide tide of population decline in small towns. It is the portal to summer walking and cross-country skiing in the local mountains. And it is home to a Michelin star restaurant inside a modest-looking Ezcaray hotel, Echaurren, where we bunked.
We ate there first night in. We tackled the traditional menu, ingredients from the surrounds, goats' milk cheese, cured strips of oxen, 24-hour roasted peppers, a pig's snout and its ear, a cow's stomach with chorizo, and sheeps' milk ice cream with the most delicious apple flan on the planet. Each course was indulged with yet another superb local wine. The whole meal was astonishing.
We jumped in the car next morning after a late breakfast - fortunately there was no other option - and headed to Haro, the capital of this part (la alta, the top bit) of La Rioja. Haro is the centre of the La Rioja wine industry, the home of over 500 wineries, las bodegas, as they say. Celebrated are seven of the oldest and finest wineries of La Rioja. They are assigned exquisite sites at the Barrio Estacion, in the heart of this warm town, a short stroll from the bars and restaurants clustered in its old core.
Haro is a textbook regional centre, a working town, with mechanics, barrel makers, irrigation suppliers, produce stores. We have regional centres in the Hunter. We call ours Singleton, Muswellbrook, Cessnock and Maitland.
But there's a big difference. Haro isn't burdened by coal. Its 12,000 residents enjoy the richness that comes from a history of adding value to a productive countryside and nurturing its surrounds, rich river valleys to the south, the astonishing Pyrenees mountains to the north.
Haro, and the wider La Rioja, demonstrate what is possible when agriculture is celebrated and the surrounding natural environment valued as an eternal asset. La Rioja maintains a strong demographic profile. Its language dialect lives on. It celebrates its evolving cuisines and wines to world acclaim. And it cleverly markets its delights to residents of big European cities, worn-out professionals eager for the countryside, authentic produce, good family time.
La Rioja is the smallest of Spain's 17 autonomous regions (aside from Ceuta and Melilla in northern Africa) yet La Rioja ranks 6th in the nation's human development index, a composite score measuring life expectancy, health, education and income per capita. The region is easily Spain's standout non-metropolitan performer. Its economic success converts to quality, healthy living for its residents.
What's not to copy here in the Hunter? Our valleys are rich, and they were once productive across their breadth. Our surrounds are equal to the best. Our coasts, wetlands, forested mountains are ancient, though forever places, if we take notice of them, protect them, display them to eager visitors.
Hydrogen hubs, renewable energy zones, lakes in mining voids, maybe they have a place in the Hunter, but be careful what you wish for. The Hunter has suffered, severely, from 24 decades of the coal rush. One or two more decades and coal is done. A re-generated, productive valley is possible. Newly-valued natural surrounds stand ready.
Our people suffer, blatantly, from poor health outcomes, below-par education outcomes, and, absent coal, modest levels of income. La Rioja shows that it needn't be like this. It offers a pathway for a non-metropolitan region willing to invest in an environmentally sustainable economy, and one that is utterly enriching and enjoyable.
Yet such a pathway is an historical journey, likely a long one. Best not delay.
