Bowling clubs suitable for so much more than just another pub

Prior to a real worker's day we are subjected to drug and alcohol tests. It's called workplace health and safety; where's the duty of care in Canberra if this isn't happening? We all should live by these rules, not just the selected few. If you ask me these taxpayer-funded layabouts are laughing at us real Aussies, and wouldn't have the first clue as to be an upstanding hard-working role model with their constant back peddling, lies and false statements.