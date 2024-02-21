Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Newcastle junior to NBA's highest-earning player per game

By Renee Valentine
Updated February 22 2024 - 10:29am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle junior Ben Simmons, pictured at Newcastle Basketball Stadium playing for his US college team LSU against Newcastle All-Stars in 2015. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle junior Ben Simmons, pictured at Newcastle Basketball Stadium playing for his US college team LSU against Newcastle All-Stars in 2015. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Newcastle basketball product Ben Simmons is the NBA's highest-earning player per game this season, according to new research.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.