Newcastle junior to NBA's highest-earning player per game

Newcastle basketball product Ben Simmons is the NBA's highest-earning player per game this season, according to new research.
The study, conducted by CSGOluck, analysed the top 50 highest-paid NBA players based on their overall salary divided by the number of games they've played in the 2023-2024 season so far.
Simmons, who learned to play basketball at Broadmeadow's Newcastle Basketball Stadium and was a Newcastle Hunters junior, tops the list, earning a significant $5.413344 million.
The Brooklyn Nets point guard, who at 21 back in 2019 was being compared to superstars like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and LeBron James, has played just seven games due to recurring back issues and made his first appearance back on court on January 29 after being out of the game since November 6.
In second place, with a total of $3.778361 million per game, was Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant, who had a lengthy 25-game suspension at the start of the season and has only participated in nine games overall.
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Bradley Beal, earning $2.032243 million per game to be third on the list, has featured in 23 games after injuries hampered his season start.
By comparison, Joel Embiid took seventh place with earnings of $1.379412 million per game. The Philadelphia 76ers centre has participated in 34 games this season.
Stephen Curry came in at ninth with an average of $1.266 million per game after competing in an impressive 41 games for the Golden State Warriors.
The lowest-earning NBA player per game was Julius Randle, of the New York Knicks, pocketing an average of $613,628 for his 46 games this campaign.
Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson from GSGOLuck said: "From the likes of Ben Simmons to Julius Randle, it's safe to say that NBA stars receive an impressive wage for each game they play. The pay they receive may seem huge considering the number of games some of the players participate in, but fans don't necessarily see what happens off the court during training or how hard they work to play at the level they do."
