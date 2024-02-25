Newcastle Herald
Undisclosed credit card fees are a price gouge

February 26 2024 - 4:00am
ALAN Fells' revelations with regard to 'price gouging' fail to identify another version of price gouging which is currently rampant in Australia. Some retailers, but mainly connected with food distribution whether it be straight retail or restaurants, are adding a 1.5 per cent surcharge to purchases by patrons paying with credit cards. How absurd.

