Undisclosed credit card fees are a price gouge

Today I was gouged at a well known Newcastle establishment. I paid what I consider to be top price for three products. Expense margins would have to have been built into these robust prices, otherwise management would not be doing its job. To add another 1.5 per cent to the total, a measly $1.66 in this case, is in my opinion just an unjustified rip-off without any validation. With the massive turnover of this particular business, their credit card fees would be much less than 1.5 per cent. Credit cards are now the norm in retail business. Businesses adding a surcharge in addition to their selected margin are just plain gouging when some quarters of our society are advocating a cashless society.