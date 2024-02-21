Kerbside dumping chucked as council ushers in new bulky-waste system

THE DAYS of poking through kerbside piles of possessions when council clean-up rolls around are officially over, as Lake Macquarie council ushers in a new area of bulky waste collection.
The new system officially kicks off in March, and Lake Macquarie waste services manager Paul Collins said online bookings are already open.
"Residents can go online now and book a bulky waste service when they need one," he said.
"The bookable service offers greater flexibility for people to dispose of their bulky items when it is most convenient for them, whether that's after some spring cleaning, before moving house or clearing out a room or garage for alternative use.
"It also means we won't have the unsightly mess and potential pollution risk of entire suburbs having piles of kerbside waste awaiting collection at the same time."
Under the new system, residents can book two bulky waste pick-ups a year, with the 12-month period starting from the date of the first collection.
So, if someone first used the service in April and again in November, they could book their next service in April, 2025.
Up to two cubic metres of bulky waste can be put on the kerb for collection, provided it meets the council's list of accepted materials.
Lake Macquarie produces the sixth-largest amount of bulky waste per household out of the 42 NSW local government areas offering bulky waste services.
Mr Collins said the council collects more than 11,000 tonnes of bulky waste each year, which he said is unsustainable in the long term.
"Significant change is never without its challenges, but we've been working very hard to ensure this transition is as smooth and efficient as possible," he said.
Mr Collins said the online booking system only takes a few minutes.
"We've made the booking system a very quick, straightforward process to make it easy for residents," he said.
"Alternatively, people without internet can call and book via our Customer Service Centre on 4921 0333."
Residents can decide to choose a drop-off voucher instead, allowing for up to 250kg of waste to be left at the Awaba Waste Management Facility.
"Two of the main benefits of our drop-off vouchers are that you can use them immediately, and a greater range of materials can be disposed of, including building renovation materials, windows, glass and household garbage," Mr Collins said.
Those with large amounts of waste can use both of their allocations for the year in one go, allowing for up to four cubic metres of bulky waste to be left for kerbside collection, or 500kg for drop off at Awaba.
The council is encouraging residents to divert items from landfill where possible, either through the Community Recycling Centre at Awaba, or by repairing, reusing, gifting or selling them.
Residents can book collections online at lakemac.com.au/bulky-waste.
