Toronto waterfront home listed with record-breaking price guide

117 Brighton Avenue in Toronto is listed with a guide of $4.9 million to $5.3 million with LJ Hooker Lake Macquaire's Paul Campbell. Picture supplied

ANOTHER suburb in Lake Macquarie is eyeing a record-breaking sale.



After the recent $3.224 million sale of a waterfront property in Fishing Point, LJ Hooker Lake Macquarie has listed a sprawling waterfront home at 117 Brighton Avenue with a big price tag.



The waterfront property overlooks Lake Macquarie. Picture supplied

The five-bedroom house is listed with Paul Campbell and Callan O'Reilly with a guide of $4.9 million to $5.3 million.



If it reaches such heights, the sale would smash Toronto's suburb record.



This $4.7 million home at 149 Brighton Avenue in Toronto holds the record as the most expensive residential property in the suburb. Picture supplied

In March 2022, a waterfront home at 149 Brighton Avenue became the most expensive residential property in the suburb when a buyer splashed $4.7 million on the four-bedroom house on 847 square metres.



Mr Campbell said the direct waterfront position and large block size of 1391 square metres at 117 Brighton Avenue commanded a significant price tag.

The open-plan living, kitchen and dining area. Picture supplied

"If it hits the $5 million mark it will be a record price for Toronto," Mr Campbell said.



"The big feature is that it is a full road-to-waterfront block and that is a bit unusual.

The property occupies 1391 square metres. Picture supplied

"There is a fence between the property and the water but you actually own to the high watermark, so it is an absolute waterfront property."



CoreLogic records show the property was last sold in 2002 for $385,000.



Water views from the bedroom. Picture supplied

The owners demolished the original home on the block and built the three-level mansion in 2006.



The sprawling home spans five bedrooms and four bathrooms, with multiple living areas spread and elevated north-east lake views.

There are five bedrooms in the home. Picture supplied

Inside includes a master suite with a large walk-in robe, an ensuite and lake views, a media room, formal and informal living areas and an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area.

There is also a resort style infinity pool with covered and open entertaining areas, an attached double garage and separate double garage with a workshop.



The infinity pool and alfresco area. Picture supplied

Mr Campbell said buyers were seeing value in waterfront homes in the Lake Macquarie area.

"If you put this home in Merewether or Bar Beach with the water views it would be worth $8 million or $9 million," he said.

"If you tried to buy this land and rebuild this house, it would be substantially more so it is well below replacement cost."



Water views are captured throughout the home. Picture supplied

The agent said buyer interest was widespread.

"We've had a variety of buyers including locals and from the Hunter Valley up around Singleton as well as from the Central Coast and Sydney all looking at it," he said.

"There is reasonable interest there but for this type of property in our area it's just a matter of waiting for that right buyer."

The property was built in 2006, according to the agent. Picture supplied

The property is open for inspection on February 24 at 11am.

Other big sales in Toronto in the past 12 months include a lakefront home built in the early 1900s on a double block at 22 Renwick Street that fetched $3.52 million in November and a four-bedroom waterfront home at 14 Anzac Parade that sold for $2.9 million in August.

The median house price in Toronto is $704,000, according to CoreLogic.

