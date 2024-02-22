Local basketball product 'excited' to lead Falcons in NBL1 East for 2024

KATE Kingham always looked up to those leading Newcastle women's basketball teams.
Now she will be the one in that position.
Kingham, a local junior part of the representative ranks since the age of nine, will captain the Falcons in NBL1 East this season after re-signing with the club for 2024.
The 21-year-old guard was officially unveiled as skipper by the Falcons on Thursday.
"It's heaps exciting and obviously growing up I've always looked up to whoever has been in this sort of position and this sort of role," Kingham told the Newcastle Herald.
"You always want to get to a place similar to that and I feel like I do have leadership qualities that I've shown over the years, but never actually been in the position.
"Now that I'm there it's really special."
NBL1 East MVP Nicole Munger and Hannah Chicken both return, but Kingham will otherwise steer a new-look squad around the court.
Mykea Gray, Abigail Curtain, Alison Ebzery and Sophie Kleeman aren't going around for the Falcons again this year.
Sydney Flames player Isla Juffermans, who underwent a knee arthroscopy last week, and US import Aarion Nichols are the main additions.
Newcastle continue training over the next few weeks before a series of pre-season matches in Maitland at the end of March.
The Falcons, women and men, open their campaign proper away to neighbours the Mustangs on April 6.
