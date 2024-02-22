Road spikes deployed: teens charged after two alleged police chases

FIVE teenagers who allegedly led police on two separate chases near Buladelah have been arrested and charged.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers were patrolling the Pacific Highway at Buladelah about 9am on Wednesday when they tried to stop an allegedly stolen BMW hatchback.
When the driver allegedly failed to stop, police gave chase but the pursuit was called off shortly afterwards due to concerns for public safety.
In Nabiac, Manning Great Lakes Police District officers successfully deployed road spikes before a second pursuit allegedly started on the A1 Pacific Highway, Taree South.
The car eventually stopped on Spence Street at Taree, where all five people in the vehicle, two 15-year-old boys, two 14-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl, were arrested.
They were all taken to Taree Police Station and charged.
The driver, one of the 15 year olds, was charged with aggravated break, enter and steal; police pursuit; drive conveyance without consent of owner and breach of bail.
The other 15-year-old was charged with aggravated break and enter in company steal more than $60,000.
One of the 14 year olds faces multiple charges, including aggravated break and enter in company steal more than $60,000; drive conveyance taken without consent of owner; possess prohibited drug and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
The other 14-year-old was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and drive conveyance taken without consent of owner.
The 17-year-old girl was charged with goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
All four boys were refused bail to and appeared before a children's court on Wednesday, while the 17-year-old was granted conditional bail to appear before a children's court on March 7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.