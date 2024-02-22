Meet the Worimi man walking from Perth to Newcastle to connect with his culture

GETTING lost on his own terms Newcastle's Bailey Myers is preparing to embark on a 6,000 kilometre journey on-foot.
The 22-year-old is a proud Worimi man and on March 3 will depart Perth and make his way back down to Newcastle in a seven month expedition of self-discovery and connecting with his culture.
"I'm doing it for both altruistic and selfish reasons," he said.
Crossing the rugged terrain of Australia with plans to stop in and visit Indigenous communities, he hopes to raise $20,000 for the Indigenous Literacy Foundation
"I've already raised $1200 and I want to raise money because they are a brilliant cause elevating young Indigenous people not only through connection to their culture, but also through their education," he said.
"I hope to inspire kids along the way, to not only chase their dreams but to be confident."
Mr Myers says he's mentally and physically prepared for the trek and has been inspired by the journeys of Jessica Watson and Robyn Davidson.
"I get a lot of inspiration from through their own personal journeys where they're isolated, experience hardship and discover themselves, that's something I aspire for," he said.
"Just recently I went along Stockton Beach which is 30 kilometres. I love that kind of stuff, just pushing myself and I really love walking, it's a meditative practice."
"I feel fit and ready," he said.
He will be pushing a cart painted by Callaghan College Waratah students, which contains all of his essentials from camping gear to cooking and safety equipment.
"I will be walking solo and my parents will drive our during school breaks - they are teachers - to provide support," he said.
Mr Myers encouraged people to donate to the Indigenous Literacy Foundation and to also pursue their dreams.
"I'd just like to say to everyone in Newcastle, all Novocastrians - belief is the first stage in achieving your dreams," he said.
"There will be a whole bunch of obstacles but if you don't believe in yourself you won't ever do anything, and if you do believe in yourself, you never know how far you can go."
You can follow Mr Myers journey on Instagram @intrepid_aus and Facebook at Intrepid Australia, where you can also donate.
