Bush poetry and Australiana on display at the Newcastle Show

Famous bush poet, Bob Skelton "the Minmi Magster", will add to the Australiana theme at this year's Newcastle Show.
With a cup of bushman's tea in hand, the bush poet gave a snippet of what to expect at the three-day event.
"Newcastle Show is on again, bringing city and country together," he said, promising to reveal the rest of the poem next week.
"It's great that kids will be exposed to a bit of Australiana and Australian culture."
The Minmi Magster will perform his poem specifically created for the show over the weekend.
Organisers are promising a return to country roots with a display of natural bees, a honey competition and a 54-kilogram pumpkin entered in their horticulture competition.
The Newcastle Show is set to open from Friday, March 1 to Sunday, March 3 at Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
Feature event, the Outback Experience, will take show-goers on an action-packed adventure through country Australia on Friday and Saturday evening.
The show has 50 free activities on offer as well as carnival rides, food stalls and showbags.
Show tickets are $15 for children, $30 for adults, $75 for families (two adults and two children) or $15 for concession and student entry (16/17 years). Show-goers are encouraged to pre-book tickets.
Parking will be available from $5 to 10 at two sites near the showground, accommodating 1800 cars.
