Grant Dixon hoping Leap To Fame gets easy time in Newcastle Mile

Trainer-driver Grant Dixon has no ambition to break the track record when he races superstar pacer Leap To Fame in the Newcastle Mile on Friday night.
The Queenslander, though, expects strong opposition will make his champion work for a ticket into the $1 million Miracle Mile.
Dixon was travelling down with Leap To Fame on Thursday and was to stable him at Aaron Goadsby's Whittingham property to prepare for the group 2 $100,000 race, which gives the winner a place in the Miracle Mile on March 9 at Menangle.
Leap To Fame will be the headline act at Newcastle. The five-year-old has taken all before him on a nine-race winning streak, which included a clean sweep of the Inter Dominion series and the A.G Hunter Cup.
A winner of $2.16 million in stakes, Leap To Fame was a $1.35 TAB favourite for Friday night and $1.80 top elect for the Miracle Mile. The last pacer to win that double was Beautide in 2013.
Beautide smashed the Newcastle track record that year, running 1:52:6, and that mark has since been lowered to 1:50:7 by Majordan in 2020.
All eyes will be on the clock on Friday night if Leap To Fame performs as expected, but Dixon was worried only about qualifying for the Miracle Mile - as easily as possible. Leap To Fame has gate five for the eight-horse race.
"I don't really ever go out there to set track records or times on him," Dixon said.
"I'm just hoping to get the win up and hopefully do it in as slow a time as possible, all being well.
"I'm not sure I will get to the lead. I'm hoping at least to be camped up beside the leader, and I'll be happy enough if I can get there. I'll be rapt if I can get to the front."
Jason Grimson's Hot And Treacherous ($5.50), which has drawn on Leap To Fame's outside, appears his main danger at Newcastle. The others high in betting for the Miracle Mile have bypassed a clash with Leap To Fame at Newcastle in favour of Menangle heats next week.
Still, Dixon was not discounting the opposition.
"I was hoping a few of the big guns wouldn't be there, but they've still got a really strong field," he said.
"It's still going to be a hard race and I think they'll run quick time.
"Hot And Treacherous, Kanena Provlima is a great chance, Cantfindabetterman, Max Delight's been going terrific in Victoria. I think Mach Da Vinci's form at Menangle has been terrific.
"Obviously I wouldn't swap my fella for any of the others, but I do think there are a lot of winning chances."
Dixon said Leap To Fame "seems really good" after his recent Victorian campaign. He will be Dixon's first Newcastle Mile runner.
Meanwhile, Leap To Fame owners Kevin and Kay Seymour will donate three limited edition collector's items for an online auction to raise money for Newcastle Harness Racing Club's charity partner, the John Hunter Children's Hospital Kids Club.
Framed Leap To Fame racing colours, winning shoes and photographs signed by Dixon of wins in the Inter Dominion, Hunter Cup, and potentially the Newcastle Mile, will be offered.
The Seymours will also gift five per cent of their prizemoney from the race to a Newcastle Mile patron and match that donation with a further pledge to the children's charity.
Branxton greyhound trainer Susan Smith believes My Hepburn will improve next week if she can do enough to qualify for the Richmond Oaks final in heats on Friday night.
Smith has My Hepburn in box six of heat two of the Oaks and Whiskey Cobbler in the box four in the first Derby qualifier.
My Hepburn looks a winning chance despite the tricky draw but Whiskey Cobbler, a last-start winner at The Gardens, faces a tough heat. Last week's Robert Smith Memorial Maiden winner, Mr. Peregrine, and Gosford Cup champion Good Odds Cobber are among his opposition.
Smith lamented the draws and the task ahead of Whiskey Cobbler.
"The boy is in with the red-hot boys of the moment," Smith.
"The one dog [Mr. Peregrine] is the new up-and-comer and so is Good Odds Cobber. We are just going around this week."
She said My Hepburn has had a limited preparation after last racing when fourth and injured at Gosford on February 3.
"I haven't been able to do much with her for a couple of weeks because in her last start at Gosford she did a stopper pad and I had to wait for it to repair," she said. "You can't push them with that. I'm just hoping she can qualify. She'll be a lot better next week if she can qualify."
Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen has Dam Slithery in box one for heat one of the Oaks.
The Gardens have a 12-race card on Friday.
