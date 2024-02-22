Newcastle Herald
Lake community groups to share in $5 million Eraring investment fund

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated February 22 2024 - 4:20pm, first published 3:13pm
Myuna Bay Landcare volunteer Pam Montgomery at the Myuna Bay restoration site with Origin Social Performance Specialist Kerry Brown. Photo Origin Energy.
Community groups and initiatives near the Eraring Power Station and throughout Lake Macquarie can share in $5 million in funding to support projects that contribute to the well-being and development of the local community.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

