Lake community groups to share in $5 million Eraring investment fund

Community groups and initiatives near the Eraring Power Station and throughout Lake Macquarie can share in $5 million in funding to support projects that contribute to the well-being and development of the local community.
The first of this year's two funding rounds for Origin's Eraring Community Investment Fund is now open, accepting applications from eligible community groups and initiatives until 24 March 2024.
Since the funding first became available in 2023, almost $500,000 has already been shared among 17 community groups fostering a range of impactful initiatives including bolstering Rural Fire Service volunteers, supporting the development and delivery of crisis accommodation and support services for women and children escaping domestic violence in the Lake Macquarie area, and sponsoring new equipment for local wildlife rescue.
The Fund was established following Origin's announcement it had submitted notice to the
Australian Energy Market Operator for the retirement of Eraring Power Station from as early as 2025 and will see $5 million invested locally between 2023 and 2032.
Origin Group Manager of Coal Asset Operations, Tony Phillips said, "It is pleasing to see the impact that's beginning to be achieved by local groups and initiatives already supported by the Eraring Community Investment Fund.
"We encourage local community groups that have initiatives that might support one of the four focus areas of our Investment Fund to consider making an application or get in touch to discuss their ideas.
"Working with local community groups is just one of the ways Origin plans to support our teams and the local communities in the transition to a low-emissions economy," Mr Phillips said.
Myuna Bay Landcare was one of last year's successful funding applicants. Volunteer Pam Montgomery said the group has been eliminating invasive weeds and fostering the restoration of biodiversity and the natural environment in the lakeside bushland at Myuna Bay.
"Thanks to a successful grant application in collaboration with Lake Macquarie Landcare, we secured $10,000, providing substantial support that has enabled us to bring in bush regeneration teams and use their expertise and skills to assist us with our weed removal efforts.
"The financial support obtained from the Eraring Community Investment Fund has played a crucial role in bolstering our volunteers' efforts in weed control and erosion management," Ms Montgomery said.
The four priority areas for the fund are community well-being, community resilience, economic transition and diversification and environmental protection and outdoor amenity within three investment categories: Sponsorships (up to $10,000), Grants (between $10,000- $50,000), and Partnership Projects (up to $100,000)
For more details, visit the "Eraring Community Investment Fund" section on the Eraring website: www.originenergy.com.au/eraring. For application inquiries, contact Origin during
business hours at: EraringCommunityFund@originenergy.com.au or 0400 580 732.
