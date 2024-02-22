NPL: Broadmeadow wary of complacency against ailing Adamstown

Broadmeadow are guarding against complacency when they take on Adamstown in the NPL men's NNSW season opener at Magic Park on Friday night (8pm).
Magic were runners up to Lambton Jaffas in the premiership and grand final last year and will field a similar line-up this season.
They showed their potential under new coach Jim Cresnar with a 3-1 win over Jaffas in the Charity Field last week.
Rosebud, though, are expected to be one of the sides battling to avoid relegation, which returns this year. They finished 10th in 2023 and in the bottom three each season since 2016.
New coach Daniel Dawkins has also had to deal with illness in the lead up to the first round. COVID has ravaged his roster and he expected to be without 10 or more players.
Cresnar, though, was keen to stop his players dropping their guard.
"They may have a bit of a COVID issue, but we had that two weeks ago as well," Cresnar said.
"I think every team goes through it. We have one or two coming back from COVID and they are probably not ready yet, so we'll have some out still."
Broadmeadow were missing Riley Smith, Ben Diamond, Jeremy Wilson, Nick Kacev and Will Ingram for the Charity Shield game.
Smith is back this week from overseas but Cresnar did not expect him to play on Friday night, while only one of the injured or ill brigade was close to lining up.
"The only one I'm really considering will be Will and we'll judge that tonight to see where he's at," he said on Thursday.
"Our pre-season has been solid and the key challenge tomorrow night is mindset. Respect opposition, respect the coach and make sure we get the right mindset. I think that's our biggest challenge."
Dawkins has brought in Japanese players Taiju Watanabe and Koji Murai, along with several locals, to help add experience and class to his young squad.
"Taiju is more of a holding midfielder and I've got Koji out in the wide, attacking areas," said Dawkins, who has coached lower grades at Weston and Olympic.
"We've had seven or eight players come in, which has helped bolster the squad and create some depth. We're excited. We've got Magic and then Charlestown straight up, which is good. It will be a great test for the boys."
On Saturday, the Magpies host Valentine at Maitland Sportsground and Edgeworth welcome Weston at 2.30pm. Cooks Hill play Olympic at No.2 Sportsground from 5pm and Lake Macquarie host Lambton Jaffas at 7pm. On Sunday, Charlestown are at home against New Lambton from 2.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.