Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

NPL: Broadmeadow wary of complacency against ailing Adamstown

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
February 22 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NPL: Broadmeadow wary of complacency against ailing Adamstown
NPL: Broadmeadow wary of complacency against ailing Adamstown

Broadmeadow are guarding against complacency when they take on Adamstown in the NPL men's NNSW season opener at Magic Park on Friday night (8pm).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.