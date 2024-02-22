Steamy temps for concert goers with rain on the way

Hot weather is forecast for this weekend but if you're heading to the Taylor Swift show, you better pack a poncho.
It's a hot one today with temperatures in Newcastle reaching a maximum of 36 degrees during the day and falling to 22 degrees tonight.
Saturday is slightly cooler with a maximum of 22 degrees and minimum of 21 degrees.
An 80 per cent chance of 0 to 5mm of rain is forecasted for this afternoon and evening with possible storms.
There is a 90 per cent chance of 2mm to 10 mm of rain on Saturday.
The Hunter will see similar temperatures with a high of 38 degrees and a low of 21 degrees today and a high of 24 degrees and 20 degrees on Saturday. There is also a high chance of rain and possible thunderstorms.
For Swifties who have waited over year for this weekend, here's hoping the sun will 'Stay, Stay, Stay'.
