Steamy temps for concert goers with rain on the way

Picture by Marina Neil

Hot weather is forecast for this weekend but if you're heading to the Taylor Swift show, you better pack a poncho.

It's a hot one today with temperatures in Newcastle reaching a maximum of 36 degrees during the day and falling to 22 degrees tonight.

Saturday is slightly cooler with a maximum of 22 degrees and minimum of 21 degrees.

An 80 per cent chance of 0 to 5mm of rain is forecasted for this afternoon and evening with possible storms.



There is a 90 per cent chance of 2mm to 10 mm of rain on Saturday.

WATVH: Wild weather in Newcastle

The Hunter will see similar temperatures with a high of 38 degrees and a low of 21 degrees today and a high of 24 degrees and 20 degrees on Saturday. There is also a high chance of rain and possible thunderstorms.

