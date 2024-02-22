Newcastle Herald
Steamy temps for concert goers with rain on the way

Jessica Belzycki
By Jessica Belzycki
February 23 2024 - 9:30am
Picture by Marina Neil
Picture by Marina Neil

Hot weather is forecast for this weekend but if you're heading to the Taylor Swift show, you better pack a poncho.

It's a hot one today with temperatures in Newcastle reaching a maximum of 36 degrees during the day and falling to 22 degrees tonight.

Saturday is slightly cooler with a maximum of 22 degrees and minimum of 21 degrees.

An 80 per cent chance of 0 to 5mm of rain is forecasted for this afternoon and evening with possible storms.

There is a 90 per cent chance of 2mm to 10 mm of rain on Saturday.

WATVH: Wild weather in Newcastle

The Hunter will see similar temperatures with a high of 38 degrees and a low of 21 degrees today and a high of 24 degrees and 20 degrees on Saturday. There is also a high chance of rain and possible thunderstorms.

For Swifties who have waited over year for this weekend, here's hoping the sun will 'Stay, Stay, Stay'.

