Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police appeal for assistance to help locate Glenn Chambers

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
February 22 2024 - 5:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenn Chambers, 42, is missing from the Central Coast. Picture NSW Police Force Facebook page
Glenn Chambers, 42, is missing from the Central Coast. Picture NSW Police Force Facebook page

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a man missing from the Central Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.