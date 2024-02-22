Police appeal for assistance to help locate Glenn Chambers

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a man missing from the Central Coast.
Glenn Chambers, age 42, was last spoken to at 2.45pm on Tuesday, February 6, police said.
When he could not be located or contacted, officers from Tuggerah Lakes Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
His family said this behaviour is considered out of character for Glenn, and they and police hold concerns for his welfare.
Glenn is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm to 175cm tall, of a medium build, with brown hair, and brown eyes.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact Tuggerah Lakes Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.