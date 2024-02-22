Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

Buyers vie to snap up Newcastle's 'cheapest house' at auction

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
February 23 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buyers vie to snap up Newcastle's 'cheapest house' at auction
Buyers vie to snap up Newcastle's 'cheapest house' at auction

THERE was huge interest in a run-down cottage in Mayfield that went to auction last week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.