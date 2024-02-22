Buyers vie to snap up Newcastle's 'cheapest house' at auction

THERE was huge interest in a run-down cottage in Mayfield that went to auction last week.
The auction of the home, described by the selling agent as "the cheapest house in the city", drew 15 bidders after a last-minute rush of registrations.
It wasn't the only fixer-upper that attracted strong interest from buyers at auction.
In Hamilton, a three-bedroom house in original condition drew the highest number of potential buyers at auction in Newcastle, with 19 registrations.
At the other end of the scale, a waterfront home in Toronto has hit the market with a price tag that could break the suburb record.
The five-bedroom house listed with Paul Campbell at LJ Hooker Lake Macquarie has a guide of $4.9 million to $5.3 million.
Elsewhere in Lake Macquarie, another waterfront property sold for a record-breaking price after two buyers went head-to-head to secure the home.
The four-bedroom home in Fishing Point sold for $3.224 million to a buyer from Sydney, smashing the previous record by $724,000.
This week we caught up with Newcastle-based interior designer Tim Neve who has unveiled the first room reveals inside his ambitious conversion of a dilapidated 100-year-old warehouse in Mayfield.
Neve began documenting the progress of his Hipwell Haus project via a video series on Instagram in June last year.
A run of quick sales across Newcastle has seen some homes sell almost as soon as they hit the market.
Colliers Residential Newcastle selling agent Anthony Merlo's recent listing at 72 Parkway Avenue in Cooks Hill found a buyer in just six days.
Two areas of Newcastle are ranked among a list of regional NSW suburbs with the largest gap between the median house and unit values.
According to a report from CoreLogic which reveals the widening gap between house and land values in markets across Australia, Merewether and Cooks Hill placed in the top 10 of suburbs with the largest house premiums in regional NSW.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
