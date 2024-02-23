No mortgage required: cash buyers splash big bucks on Newcastle property

A PENTHOUSE apartment in the Honeysuckle precinct in Newcastle recently sold for more than $3 million.
The purchaser was a cash buyer.
The three-bedroom top-floor property overlooking Newcastle Harbour was sold for $3.065 million by Wilton Lemke Stewart agent Jesse Wilton who said it was not unusual to see cash buyers in the high-end apartment market.
"They come up more so in apartments because cash buyers are usually downsizing," Mr Wilton said.
"They own their assets, they're usually retired, so it's not uncommon for us to have a cash buyer at $3 million for apartments."
Mr Wilton said the purchaser was one of two cash buyers who inspected the property which sold after just 14 days on market.
It is the second mortgage-free sale Wilton Lemke Stewart has recently overseen after their listing of a two-bedroom apartment on Newcomen Street in Newcastle sold to a downsizing cash buyer for $880,000.
He said buyers who don't rely on a mortgage to secure a home typically had either sold a house or held a significant superannuation balance.
"Cash buyers come from all over but there is a lot of cash around Newcastle," he said.
According to latest figures from property data group PEXA, more than one quarter of residential property transactions across Australia's eastern states were funded without a mortgage attached in 2022.
In total, 56.3 per cent of cash purchases in NSW were in regional areas.
Data supplied by PEXA showed Newcastle, which has a large proportion of apartments, was the suburb with the highest number of cash buyers with 250 cash settlements in 2022, which made up 34 per cent of overall residential settlements.
Other suburbs with a high number of cash buyers in the Hunter region in 2022 included Thornton (167 sales, 21 per cent of sales); Wallsend (133 sales, 16.3 per cent of sales); Adamstown (81 sales, 17.5 per cent of sales); Mayfield (79 sales, 21.2 per cent of sales); New Lambton (53 sales, 21.7 per cent of sales); and Merewether (52 sales, 18.6 per cent of sales).
In 2022, 56.3 per cent of cash purchases in NSW were in regional areas, according to PEXA.
Salt Property director Lyndall Allan sells some of Newcastle's most expensive real estate and estimates one in 15 of her purchasers are cash buyers.
"It is usually someone who has sold and is cashed-up or someone who has sold a business or an investment and has freed up some funds," Ms Allan said.
Her recent $1.01 million sale of a three-bedroom home in Hamilton was snapped up by an investor from Sydney who paid in full.
"Agents love working with cash buyers because it fast tracks the unconditional exchange process and the reason for that is they don't need any involvement from the bank," she said.
"You're not waiting for a valuation and you're not waiting for formal approval from the bank which can also blow out.
"A cash buyer is the best buyer you want to present an offer with to the owner."
However, not all of these buyers fit the baby boomer demographic.
Presence Real Estate agent Chasse Ede said young cashed-up tech entrepreneurs were emerging as cash buyers in the property market.
"The majority of our cash buyers are in their 50s or 60s and they are coming from the New England region, Dubbo, Parkes, Orange and Forbes, areas like that who have sold a house and they've got cash," Mr Ede said.
"People in their 30s or 40s who have sold a tech business, we are also seeing a little bit of that in Newcastle.
"I am hearing more and more about young tech entrepreneurs who will come to the surface as cash buyers in the next couple of years that have invested heavily in that IT space."
Mr Ede said buyers that don't need finance held a competitive advantage because they can move quickly on a property.
A $4 million apartment in Newcastle that exchanged and settled within a week is among the mortgage-free transactions he has overseen.
"They can generally settle within seven days if that works for the owner," he said.
"Often we find they do pay a little bit less, it could be 10 per cent difference in the price and they use that to their advantage."
Buyers agent Chad Dunn said investors who don't need to take out a loan accounted for the majority of his business at the moment.
Areas such as Medowie are seeing an uptick in cash buyers, as well as suburbs around the Trinity Point development in Lake Macquarie, according to Mr Dunn.
"Morisset Park, Bonnells Bay and that sort of area, that's where the majority of my cash buyers are purchasing at the moment," he said.
"It's people around 45 to 65 who are successful business owners looking to get good returns."
Late last year, Mr Dunn secured a block of flats in Lambton for a cash buyer from Sydney who paid $1.8 million cash for the six one-bedroom units.
"He bought it outright," he said.
"I have done three similar purchases to that in different areas recently."
