Slight shift in order amid top-four battle between Charlestown, Wallsend

SLIGHT shifts in the batting order will be on the cards for both Charlestown and Wallsend amid Saturday's new-look third-versus-fourth battle at Kahibah Oval.
One of five first-grade matches starting from scratch after wet weather impacted last weekend, the skippers of both the Magpies and Tigers have indicated more of a limited-overs approach with the willow on day two.
Charlestown captain Daniel Arms says Jed Dickson will be promoted to open while Wallsend captain Jacob Montgomery says Aaron Wivell goes up to face the new ball.
Newcastle District Cricket Association's penultimate round remains under two-day laws - red ball, white clothing, no bowling or fielding restrictions.
However, a compulsory change of innings still occurs at the halfway point for the side batting first with 90 overs available in total.
So with considerably less time to score runs, alternate arrangements are in place as the jostle for semi-final spots continues deep into 2023-2024.
"Being more of a one-day game, the order probably changes a bit but it's all pretty minor," Arms told the Newcastle Herald.
"Jed opened in the one-dayers so he will most likely go back up and Benchy [wicketkeeper Matt Bench] will bat where he was."
Montgomery had a similar line of thinking: "We'll probably set up similar to our one-day cricket. Probably not as much change with the ball but definitely change with the bat. Brooksy [Ryan Brooks] will go down and Wiv, who has been No.6 in two-day cricket, will go up."
Montgomery returns to Wallsend's XI, free to play on Saturday after initially being unavailable last weekend. Nathan Price now drops back to second grade with family commitments.
Arms fields an unchanged line-up.
Charlestown (58 points) have all-but secured a top-four position and stay within striking distance of the minor premiership while Wallsend (49) sit just above fifth-placed Cardiff-Boolaroo (47).
Ladder leaders City (61) are poised to welcome back English paceman Toby Fynn for the first time since January 13 when they visit Belmont at Cahill Oval.
Merewether host second-ranked Stockton (60) and University are at home to Wests.
In the sole game already underway, Toronto resume at 1-8 chasing Hamilton-Wickham's 5(dec)-204 at Passmore Oval.
