Racing: Leap To Fame wins Newcastle Mile; Brudenell steps up; dogs preview

Superstar pacer Leap To Fame delivered on expectations with a commanding victory in the group 2 $100,000 Newcastle Mile on Friday night to grab the first spot in the $1 million Miracle Mile.
The Grant Dixon-trained and driven five-year-old was away quickly off the gate from the five and found the front, where he was never threatened.
Second favourite Hot And Treacherous galloped soon after the start, leaving Mach Da Vinci as the main challenger to the Inter Dominion champion.
However, Leap To Fame, a $1.35 favourite, shrugged off the chasers late to kick clear and win by 6.8 metres in 1:51.9 on the rain-affected surface. It took his winning streak to 10 races and reaffirmed his place as the one to beat in the Miracle Mile on March 9 at Menangle.
Mach Da Vinci, with local product Jack Callaghan driving, was second. Kanena Provlima was third.
In scenes reminiscent of 2019 when Shane and Lauren Tritton's $81 shot Yayas Hot Spot won the race, the feature was pushed back an hour because of lightning and heavy rain.
The wild weather struck after race one but the meeting resumed without further trouble following the delay.
Kris Lees says a soft gate was crucial in deciding to take Brudenell to Caulfield for the group 1 Oakleigh Plate (1100 metres) on Saturday.
And the Newcastle trainer believes that and a light weight will give the four-year-old every chance to finish in the money in his first shot at the elite level.
Brudenell, an $80,000 yearling buy for Lees and Tasman Bloodstock, has been exceptional in Sydney benchmark company to win just shy of $500,000 with eight victories across 15 career starts.
He won a 1000m benchmark 94 at Randwick by the narrowest of margins two weeks ago and Lees had him entered for an 1100m edition at Rosehill on Saturday, along with the $750,000 Oakleigh Plate in which he drew gate six.
"When he drew OK, we were always going to take up that option," Lees said.
"It's a big test going to a group 1, but the Oakleigh Plate, it's a handicap and importantly for him he's drawn a soft gate, so he'll get the right run and every chance to be competitive.
"You see in a lot of Oakleigh Plates there's two lengths between first and eighth, and on paper it profiles like a similar kind of race. He could easily run a nice race and earn a good cheque. I like the idea of having no weight on his back as well."
Brudenell has just 52 kilograms for the race, with Daniel Moor to ride. He was a $26 chance with TAB on Friday.
"It's an open race, but probably King's Gambit will be toughest to beat," Lees said. "He's the three-year-old with no weight and has drawn barrier one."
At Rosehill, Lees has twin chances in the listed Parramatta Cup (1900m) and the 1400m benchmark 100.
Almania was second emergency for the Parramatta Cup but has gained a start after two scratchings. He was a $14 shot from gate two, while stablemate Kalapour was $15 from the seven.
Almania was sixth at Randwick four weeks ago when first-up for 10 months. Kalapour is back after last racing in the Melbourne Cup, where he had a torrid run before fading to 20th.
"He'll run well," Lees said of Almania.
"He's had a conditioning run under his belt. Having that run, it could be a big favour against some of these more fancied runners resuming.
"Kalapour will sprint well fresh, but first time out, he just doesn't want real heavy ground."
Kinloch ($6.50) and Ucalledit ($23) are in the following race.
"Kinloch is in great form," Lees said. "He's won his last two and he loves wet ground, so that won't worry him. He probably hasn't got as good a record at Rosehill because he's a backmarker, but he couldn't be going any better.
"Ucalledit, he's had one run back and he may take one more run, and he may need a little luck from the gate, but he's in good order."
Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson says Flying Ricciardo bitches Sunshine Chick and Sunshine Mia are his best chances across meetings at The Gardens and Wentworth Park on Saturday night.
Sunshine Chick debuts in race two at The Gardens, while Sunshine Mia returns to the track for the eighth after breaking through there at her third start last week.
"The maiden bitch has been trialling well, so it will be interesting to see how she handles her first race," Davidson said.
"She's a little nervy but she did trial well last time.
"Sunshine Mia went really good last week so if she repeats that she'll be right in the mix."
Davidson also has Be In Touch in the fifth at The Gardens and I'll See racing in the fifth at Wentworth Park. He said both were only place chances behind Tootsie Tears and Sin Rap Explode respectively.
"He's been going good and his first run down there, he ran about 42.6, which was a good run first time there," he said of I'll See over the 720m
"There's a hot one in that race, it ran about 42.1 in a 1-3 win race, so it will be favourite. Mine is not drawn ideally out wide but he usually goes straight so if he gets some luck getting through the turn, he's going as good as ever trial-wise.
"Hopefully he just improves a bit on his time."
