NPLW: The players to watch as 2024 season kicks off

With the 2024 season of NPLW Northern NSW kicking off on Saturday, there is plenty of talent about to hit the field.
Opening-round match-ups have premiers and champions Broadmeadow at home to New Lambton, Charlestown hosting premiership favourites Maitland, Warners Bay facing Mid Coast at John Street Oval and Adamstown taking on Newcastle Olympic at Speers Point.
Here are five players to keep an eye on over the competition's first round.
The 20-year-old produced some impressive performances between the sticks for Merewether then Azzurri as a rising talent but did not play last year due to injury.
But a refreshed Gray is back in an important role for a club looking to again feature in finals.
"I feel like I've fallen in love with football all over again," Gray told the Newcastle Herald ahead of round one.
"I felt like I did need a break, some time off to fall in love with it again but I'm really loving it and stoked to be back.
"I'm honoured to be named captain. I want to be able to support the girls and be a leader who hopefully everyone can look up to, and all work together for hopefully the premiership."
Gray is expected to be kept busy at Lisle Carr Oval on Saturday (4pm) against a dangerous Magpies attack.
Blessed with speed and athletic ability, the fleet-footed forward was in a ruthless mood in her first appearance in Maitland colours, scoring two goals and assisting another in the Magpies' 4-2 Charity Shield win over Magic at Jack McLaughlan Oval last Friday night.
Amess is lethal on either wing and looked faster and sharper than ever on a heavy Edgeworth pitch to deliver what was arguably a player-of-the-match performance.
After four seasons with competition heavyweights Newcastle Olympic, she rejoins former coach Keelan Hamilton at Maitland.
Amess was a vital player in New Lambton's premiership-championship double under Hamilton in 2019 and looks primed for another strong season.
Whoever is charged with the task of marking her at Lisle Carr Oval on Saturday (4pm) is set for a busy, and tiring, day.
"I've known Georgia for a fair few years now and, to her credit, she's just continually developing herself and developing her football and I thought on Friday night she was really good," Hamilton said.
"I thought her Bronte [Peel] were our probably our two best on the night. I thought they were outstanding and caused a lot of problems for the opposition."
She has her named etched in history as the Newcastle Jets most prolific goalscorer and will have plenty of responsibility in firing New Lambton's attack until being joined by former A-League teammates Cassidy Davis and Lauren Allan part way through the season.
The 29-year-old twice-capped Matildas striker has claimed the competition's golden boot and player of the tournament accolades in previous seasons and was virtually unstoppable when the Golden Eagles dominated in 2019.
Blessed with technical ability, Andrews can turn on a dime with her back to goal and bury the ball into the top right or left corner of her opposition's net with any foot and from pretty much anywhere.
She is also the perfect target on set pieces.
Marking Andrews is near impossible and the battle with Broadmeadow centre-pairing of Kalista Hunter and Madi Gallegos at Magic Park (4pm) shapes as a fantastic watch.
Steely in the challenge and super quick, the defender is hard to get past and equally hard to stop when she drives forward with the ball at her feet.
Gallegos has shown in pre-season can also be lethal with a string of goals for Magic on their way to winning the Maso Cup in January.
The 30-year-old has joined Broadmeadow from Maitland and should form a strong defensive duo with Hunter at the back.
She faces a tough first-up test at her new club with Andrews to stop.
They have not missed the top four or a grand final since joining the competition in 2020 but how will Olympic handle the start to this season with their goalkeeping stocks stretched?
Former long-serving Jets shot-stopper Claire Coelho is sidelined for what could be several weeks with a thumb injury while Grace Kingett (knee) is also in the casualty ward for an expected four weeks.
The Herald understands Olympic have been working on a solution for their season-opener with Adamstown at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility (7pm) and have signed former Manly shot-stopper Isabella Whitton as an injury replacement.
From all reports, Whitton was impressive in a trial with Olympic this week.
