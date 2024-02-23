Enjoy your Weekender reads: Zan Rowe, Blondie, Carl Caulfield, Cheap Trick, Emerson's on the Lake, Mad Poet and Mike Scanlon

Zan Rowe and Myf Warhurst are bringing their Bang On Live podcast to Newcastle on March 7. Lisa Rockman talks to Zan about how they make the magic loved by so many.
Deborah Harry is a proud 78 years old. And her band, Blondie, is rocking just as hard as ever as they wind their way to Newcastle. Josh Leeson tells the tale.
Chef Emerson Rodriguez will open up a new restaurant next week at the Royal Motor Yacht Club in Toronto. And he's ready to mix it up, he tells Jim Kellar.
Publican Dylan Oakes has opened a "listening bar" on Hunter Street where music is more important than the cocktails, writes Lisa Rockman.
Newcastle playwright Carl Caulfield is an expert at finger his finger on the pulse of particular cultural moments. His new work, Karma Kafe, zeroes in on our love of cafe culture, writes Jim Kellar.
Lead singer Robin Zander has a fond association with Australia that began with the band's first tour Down Under in 1979. He tells Josh Leeson they've still got plenty of music in 'em ahead of a show in Newcastle next week.
History writer Mike Scanlon writes about a fateful date - February 27, 1943, when an unexploded RAAF flare bomb killed five children in an explosion at Bonnells Bay.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.