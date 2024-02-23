Cowboy hats and friendship bracelets: Newcastle swifties head to Sydney

THEY were ready for it.
Outside Waratah Village, Taylor Swift fans clad in glitter and cowboy boots were on Friday swapping surprise song picks as they waited for their ride to the Eras tour.
Swifties hopped on two private coaches with Sidd Foggs Coaches down to Sydney for the first of three sold-out nights at Accor Stadium.
Ivy Lennox and Abbey Lambley have been Taylor Swift fans their whole life and couldn't wait for Friday's performance.
Dressed in cowboy boots and an outfit influenced by albums Debut and Fearless, Abbey said she was looking forward to recreating her Swiftie photo from when she was 12 years old during the Reputation tour.
"I'm most excited for the surprise songs," Abbey said. "I'm hoping for Better Man".
"I'm hoping for You're on your own kid," Ivy said.
Up close to all the action, Hayley Campbell, Mary-Jane Redman, TJ Campbell-Schidt, and Jess Redman scored floor tickets despite the huge demand.
The group was excited to experience the atmosphere and just see everyone coming together.
"It is going to be awesome to see all the albums over the last ten years to be performed in one three hour show," Mary-Jane Redman said.
Jess Redman said she saw the pop star in 2010 in Newcastle and couldn't wait to hear You Belong With Me live again.
You are in Love was Hayley Campbell's pick for a surprise song, while TJ Campbell-Schidt said she was a die-hard fan of the opener, Sabrina Carpenter.
With matching hot pink cowboy hats, Charlie Walker and Charlotte Clack both love album 1989.
"It's been a long time waiting to get these tickets, so we're very excited," Charlotte said.
Choosing to take the last train out of Newcastle to Sydney this weekend, Mikeala Fitzgerald and Kaitlin Fitzgerald, sat on the computer for nine hours trying to get tickets.
"I saw Taylor Swift in Newcastle," Mikeala said, "I've been a fan ever since I could remember."
Mikeala and Kaitlin are crossing their fingers to hear Is It Over Now or You're Losing during the singer's acoustic section.
While transport authorities estimated 500 Taylor Swift fans would opt for public transport from Newcastle down to Sydney, many chose private transfers.
Sidd Foggs Coaches owner Graham Habgood said that they had sold 900 seats on their 19 coaches across the four tour dates.
The company's coaches were leaving from Fullerton Cove, Broadmeadow or Waratah, Charleston, Belmont, Swansea, Doyalson and Ourimbah.
