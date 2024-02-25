Don't touch that dial, Mike Kennedy is on the air

Mike Kennedy has spent the last 30 years paying to go to work. But, if you love what you do, you find ways to do it no matter the cost.
Mike left school when he was 14. He was raised in Scone, where his family ran the local fruit shop. On the weekends, he remembers, he and his family would travel around the local showground circuit and run the amusements while his mum worked the cash bag on the boxing tents. Life wasn't easy, but they worked hard, and did what they could. Sometimes, hard decisions had to be made.
When his family moved to Newcastle, one of those hard decisions was for Mike to leave school so that his sister could attend.
"My sister was deaf," he said. "And the welfare people came to the door and said that if she didn't go to school, they were going to put her in a home.
"We didn't have anywhere to sleep, so my brother and I and a bloke that lived with us slept on the back of a truck and we'd walk the streets with fruit and vegetables to sell to get enough money to put her through school. That's how we did it."
Mike had a knack for the entertaining arts, though - something he attributes to the years he spent knocking on doors trying to make a sale in his younger years.
His first appearance on the radio was as part of the 2HD training school in 1964. Finding a job in the industry was hard, but Mike kept at it, and a few years later made a connection with the music conservatory and started reading the newspaper on the local community radio station.
Before long, that foot in the door turned into an hour playing some of his favourite country music on the air. Then an hour-and-a-half. And then two-and-a-half hours.
That was with 2HD in 1980. And Mike had found his calling.
Next month, Mike will mark his 30th year on the air with Central Coast community station CoastFM where he has aired a weekly two-hour show on Sundays playing the hits of Australian country music.
It hasn't been an easy road. For one thing, presenters aren't paid but pay a station membership of $50 a year to broadcast. Travel is out of his own pocket as well. And he estimates he's spent thousands on music that he airs each week.
It's an expensive hobby- Mike Kennedy
"It's an expensive hobby," he jokes down the line with the golden-crackled voice of a seasoned broadcaster.
In 2015, Mike was sensationally dumped from his regular volunteer segment on 1629AM - a position he had held for 20 years at that time - when he was replaced by a computer playing music for his Wednesday drive-time slot.
Mike doesn't think about the disappointments or the price tag, though. For him, it's about the listeners who tune in every week to hear him. Them, and the stars that he has been able to interview along the way.
"The last interview I did in 2002 was with Slim Dusty," he remembers. "He had won a Golden Guitar with a song called West of Winton and that was the last time Slim ever went to the Country Music Awards.
"He died the next year in 2003. I got to interview him at his last awards in 2002, and that was pretty special. I only got him for about three minutes. It wasn't long, but I play that interview every June on his birthday and every September, which was the month he passed on."
It's not hard to tell where Mike's love of music came from. When he was growing up around the family fruit shop, he remembers spinning records on an old gramophone. If the old machine ran flat, he remembers turning the disc with his finger to wind it. It all started there.
In the years since then, Mike has studied journalism in TAFE, as well as speech and drama and music. He had a stint studying through the Trinity College for music in London and has has dabbled in singing, acting, and worked as a sales manager before finding a passion in radio in 1980.
Local entertainment personality Phil Mahoney described his good mate of 43 years as a life-long supporter of Australian country music and the artists who make it, as well as a committed fundraiser with his local charity concern drives and projects.
In 2016, Mike was inducted into the Broadcasters Hall of Fame in Tamworth.
While the CoastFM attachment has marked the biggest slice of his radio career, the veteran broadcaster has had his voice on the air in Tamworth, South Australia, Maitland and the Central Hunter, as well as a 26 year stint in Newcastle culminating in a radio career spanning 44 years.
"It's a difficult road," he told Topics. "But if you've got a passion for it, that's what you do."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.