Goodwin on a mission to help Newcastle Falcons push for NBL1 title

Back-court leader Jaidyn Goodwin has signed on for another NBL1 East campaign with the Newcastle Falcons.
A Lithgow junior, Goodwin is lining up for his sixth season in Newcastle colours, and third in NBL1.
The 25-year-old guard has averaged 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 46 NBL1 appearances in the past two years, and his leadership and experience will be invaluable.
"I'm thrilled to be able to run it back again with the Falcons," Goodwin said.
"We have been building something special here for the past two to three years, and I look forward to continuing that challenge ... We have the best home court advantage in the league.
"I'm sure this year we can push ourselves further and get over the hump of the quarter-finals, which is something that has been a challenge for both the men's and women's program for the past two seasons."
Falcons coach Josh Morgan was keen to retain Goodwin, who will join fellow returning players Ryan Beisty and Myles Cherry in an established core.
"We met with Jaidyn very early on in the piece, and we were steadfast in our desire to have him play with us again this year," Morgan said. "We felt it would be a little bit pointless bringing some guys in to fill some holes, but then lose any of the core guys from the last few years, so we are very happy he's on board.
"He's a great on-ball defender, keeps everyone organised and is another guy who has a high work-rate."
