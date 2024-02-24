Rugby Australia big guns to launch Hunter season

IN a coup, newly appointed Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt and Rugby Australia boss Phil Waugh will launch the 2024 Hunter season.
Schmidt, who takes charge after a disastrous period under Eddie Jones, will detail his plans to rebuild the Wallabies at a gala luncheon at the Newcastle Exhibition Centre on Friday April 5.
Waugh will also talk at the launch, which attracted more than 530 guests last year.
The Hunter Wildfires kick off their Shute Shield campaign against Randwick at No.2 Sportsground the next day.
Hunter senior and junior competitions start on April 13.
"Securing the new Wallabies coach and Rugby Australia boss shows their support for grassroots rugby, particularly in the Hunter," Hunter Rugby president James Slattery said. "The things we are doing in the Hunter with the Wildfires and grassroots are certainly getting noticed. "
The Wildfires, who made the finals in 2023, will field two colts teams as well two grade and a women's.
Hunter Junior rugby is thriving, especially the schools program.
A record a 10 teams have nominated for the women's competition, up from eight. Cooks Hill are new while Medowie and Southern Beaches will each field a team.
"The juniors are doing great work and women's rugby is booming here," Slattery said. "Our competition boasts the most teams of any competition in the state if not the country. Clubs vying for club championships depend on the success of their women's program."
The premier men's competition will again feature six clubs.
"We need to build that back up and will continue to working the juniors and build the playing base organically," Slattery said. "There is no silver bullet to fix the senior men at the moment. If we get the structure right and work with the clubs to create a good environment, the juniors will continue to play up through the grades."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.