'It was very emotional': retro Hamilton home sold after 41 years of ownership

EMOTIONS ran high at the auction of a retro five-bedroom property in Hamilton on the weekend.
The five-bedroom, two-bathroom home on 681 square metres at 2 Steel Street was sold to a family from Newcastle in what was an emotional sale for the long-time owner.
The auction drew two registered bidders who were both local families on the hunt for a large home and a substantial sized block, according to Shiels and Co property listing agent Michael Edwards.
"It was very emotional but very rewarding," Mr Edwards said.
"The owner and her husband, who has sadly passed away, built the home and lived there for 40 years and raised their kids there.
"It was a family that purchased it, so she was chuffed that another family was going to take it on and create as many memories as she has there."
The sale price was undisclosed however, Mr Edwards said the property sold just above its auction guide of $1.895 million.
The bidding commenced at $1.75 million and the bids went up in increments of $25,000 until it reached $1.875 million.
It slowed from there as the two bidders went back and forth before it was sold after negotiations.
"We only had two registrations and there was a little bit of negotiation needed at the end to get it over the line," Mr Edwards said.
The property was previously listed with another agency 18 months ago but failed to sell.
Set across two levels, the home had multiple living areas and a large master bedroom with a walk-in robe and ensuite.
Apart from the refurbished kitchen, the home had not been updated since it was built by the owners in 1982 and featured its retro original red shower in the bathroom and brick archways throughout.
"It is a big, big place but it needs some modernising," he said.
"We had around 20 groups inspect the home, which was mainly local families looking to upsize."
It was one of 29 homes scheduled to go to auction across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the week ending February 26.
CoreLogic recorded a clearance rate of 73.1 per cent from from 26 preliminary results, with 19 cleared auctions and 7 uncleared.
Mr Edwards also took a house in Islington to auction.
The two-bedroom cottage at 94 Robert Street on 329 square metres had an auction guide of $899,000 and drew four registered bidders.
The property sold "well over the guide" for an undisclosed sum.
"It had a driveway and a garage which isn't a default in that part of town, quite a few places don't have any off-street parking, so that was a bit of a clincher," he said.
The property was sold an an overseas-based buyer looking to move back to Newcastle.
Elsewhere around Newcastle, a renovated three-bedroom 1950s-era brick home at 131 Darling Street in Broadmeadow listed with Spillane Property drew four registrations.
The bidding opened at $1.125 million and it went on to sell for $1.29 million, earning the sellers a significant profit after purchasing the property for $627,500 in 2015.
Buyers also showed keen interest in a renovated weatherboard home at 50 Christo Road in Georgetown listed with Wilton Lemke Stewart.
With four registered bidders in the running, the auction began with an opening bid of $1.15 million and sold under the hammer for $1.2 million.
The property was last sold in March 2021 for $1.025 million, according to CoreLogic.
