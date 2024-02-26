Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Turning the page for better reading habits in Newcastle students

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
February 26 2024 - 3:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2024 NSW Premier's Reading Challenge at Newcastle High, pictures by Simone De Peak

NEWCASTLE students are turning the pages to implement better reading habits as part of the 2024 NSW Premier's Reading Challenge.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.